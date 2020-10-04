Jackson firefighters respond to fire on Court Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters battled an early Sunday morning fire at an abandoned building on Court Street.

The Jackson Fire Department was dispatched to the scene just after 6:30 a.m.

No injuries have been reported and the cause is under investigation at this time.

