Jackson firefighters respond to fire on Court Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters battled an early Sunday morning fire at an abandoned building on Court Street.
The Jackson Fire Department was dispatched to the scene just after 6:30 a.m.
No injuries have been reported and the cause is under investigation at this time.
LATEST STORIES:
- Local law professor reacts to President Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis
- Local doctor clarifies term ‘super-spreader,’ discusses COVID-19 safety measures
- Man dies in fiery car wreck along I-20 in Jackson
- SNL jokes about Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis; Jim Carrey debuts as Biden
- 3 blow up ATM in open Chinese restaurant, flee without cash