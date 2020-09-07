JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters responded to a house fire Monday morning.
The fire happened at an abandoned home on Cox Street near McKinley Street. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire without any injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
LATEST STORIES:
- Judge orders US to stop detaining migrant children in hotels
- Prince Harry repays taxpayer money for UK home renovation
- Mexican cartels sending more ‘hard drugs’ across the border, CBP Acting Commissioner says
- Jackson firefighters respond to house fire on Cox Street
- MBI seeks public’s help to identify victim in Clarke County death investigation