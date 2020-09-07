Jackson firefighters respond to house fire on Cox Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters responded to a house fire Monday morning.

The fire happened at an abandoned home on Cox Street near McKinley Street. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire without any injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

