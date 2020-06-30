Jackson firefighters respond to house fire on Grandberry Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Fire Department responded to a house fire Tuesday morning.

The fire happened at a home on Grandberry Street just before 6:00 a.m.

There’s no word on if anyone was inside the home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Breaking News🔥: A Jackson house caught fire this morning. It looks to be a one story home. We haven’t been told what caused the fire or if anyone was inside at the time. pic.twitter.com/akYUxwVFIV — Anna Farish (@annaonair12) June 30, 2020

LATEST STORIES: