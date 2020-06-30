Jackson firefighters respond to house fire on Grandberry Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Fire Department responded to a house fire Tuesday morning.
The fire happened at a home on Grandberry Street just before 6:00 a.m.
There’s no word on if anyone was inside the home at the time of the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
