Jackson Guardian Angels donates fans to senior citizens

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With it being hot outside and many of the elderly forced to stay home due to COVID-19, there’s been a need for fans in some households in South Jackson.

The Jackson Guardian Angels answered the call for 60 senior citizens who came to their charity drive-thu. They passed out electric powered fan to each driver who qualified to receive a fan and had to be over the age of 50 and live Jackson.

“With senior citizens, they’re low income and they need help and that’s what we’re trying to do and help the ones who really need help. Especially our senior citizens, we really want to take care of them. This is something that we want to do every year and this is our first year so that’s why we’re trying to get the word out. Let everybody know what we’re going to be planning for the future,” said Bennie Jones, Guardian Angles of Mississippi Director.

If you would like to help The Guardian Angels or a Mississippi chapter, contact Director Jones at 601-922-2072.

LATEST STORIES: