Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center celebrates 50th anniversary

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center will host its Virtual 50th Anniversary Celebration on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at 6:50 p.m.

This virtual event serves as a fundraiser for the mobile mammography unit, eliminating transportation barriers, reducing healthcare costs, and benefiting patients at high-risk for breast cancer, thereby helping to save lives.

The event will be hosted by Comedian Jammin Jay Laymont from Los Angeles, California, featuring entertainment by Blues and Soul artist Willie Clayton, with a special performance by JSU’s MADDRAMMA.

The evening will highlight remarks by Congressman Bennie Thompson, JHCHC Healthcare Professionals, Executives, and Board members.

Information about the Virtual Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center’s 50th Anniversary Celebration or how to support this effort can be found on the website, www.jacksonhinds.com/50th-anniversary.

