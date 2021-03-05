Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center to provide COVID-19 vaccinations Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center will offer COVID-19 vaccinations for senior citizens, healthcare workers, first responders, teachers, and individuals 18 and older with underlying medical conditions on Monday, March 8 starting at 9 a.m.

The vaccinations will be distributed at Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center on 3502 W. Northside Drive in Jackson. Vaccines are first come, first serve.

For participants, there will be a 15 minute wait time after receiving the vaccination. Masks are required for entry.