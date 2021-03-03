Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health to provide COVID-19 vaccinations

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center now has COVID-19 vaccinations available for individuals 18 and older with underlying health conditions, senior citizens, healthcare workers, first responders, and teachers.

Vaccines will be distributed on Thursday, March 4, at 9:00 a.m. at the center’s location at 3502 W. Northside Drive. According to Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health, there will be a 15 minute wait time for patients after receiving the vaccine.

Masks will be required, and the vaccines will be on a first come, first serve basis.