Jackson-Hinds Libraries More Convenient Than Ever

JACKSON, Miss. – Here is some great news from the Jackson-Hinds Library System! This press release recently arrived in the WJTV newsroom:

A library card has always been as key to the traditional world of information in books, print magazines, DVD’s and CD Books. This month, all Jackson Hinds Library System cardholders are able to access a new wealth of free digital services that include eBooks, e-audios and digital magazines. Library Executive Director Patty Furr explains, “We are very excited to offer this amazing new package of eBooks, e-Audios and digital magazines to all of our customers. I know that many of our library users have been paying for these kinds of resources out of their own pocket. Now, you can save a great deal of money by using your traditional JHLS library card for our new digital library resources.”

The new JHLS services include a unique eBook package with over 319,000 titles offered through the popular Hoopla interface. The service is available by downloading the Hoopla app or by visiting the Hoopla website. Once you register your user name, password, library card number and PIN, the service is free and easy to use. Furr comments, “I know our customers are going to appreciate having the Hoopla eBook program from the Mississippi Library Commission as a free trial through the end of next June. This resource has an incredibly wide selection of titles that include Spanish language books, classics, bestsellers, urban fiction and even Sesame Street children’s books. Through this innovative state-wide program, our customers can download three titles a month for free with their JHLS library card.” Furr adds, “One of the greatest features of these digital resources is that you will never owe an overdue fine or fee for checking these items out. The books and e-audios are all simultaneous use with no holds or waiting for someone else to finish the books. You just find the title you want, and download it instantly.” Whether the library system will continue this service past June and/or add other Hoopla services like streaming videos, comics, etc. will depend on customer interest and having some additional financial support. The simultaneous use aspect of the service makes it ideal for book clubs or those in classrooms to all read the same book at once. Each reader can download a copy of the book as needed. Hoopla offers a book club title every quarter with book club discussions sheets available for club or classroom use.

JHLS is also expanding the number of e-Audio books substantially. Furr comments, “We are seeing more and more demand for e-Audios, as our customers are listening to books while they travel, relax or even exercise. As people get busier, they are learning that e-Audios can allow them to listen to the books that they may not always have time to read.” The new subscription through RBDigital allows JHLS cardholders to have access to 2,500 individual titles that are predominantly bestsellers and award winners. They are also offered with simultaneous use, no holds or waiting. “This is going to allow everyone to have a whole new collection of titles from which to choose.” Customers who are currently using CD books may want to consider the e-Audio format. It is relatively easy to download the app on your phone and listen to them in your car by purchasing an inexpensive Bluetooth speaker. This subscription will continue for the next twelve-month subscription period. Furr adds, “We want to see how popular this new option will be. I think many people will enjoy having such a wide variety of titles on the RBDigital e-Audio platform.”

RBDigital also offers digital magazines for JHLS customers. There are over 20 very popular titles such as Newsweek, National Geographic, O, Men’s Health, Good Housekeeping, Cosmopolitan, Popular Science, PC World, Yoga, Men’s Health, InTouch Weekly, HGTV, Woman’s Day, Prevention, Vogue, Marie Claire, Smithsonian, MacWorld and many others. “All of the information that you might have purchased in a print magazine before is now available in digital format for free with your library card. You just put in your library card and PIN number and download the title or titles you are interested in reading. The service will even remind you when a new issue comes out.”

“I hope that all Hinds County residents will stop in at their local library and get their free library card which will allow you to sign up for these popular e-Resources,” Furr continues, “If you have not visited the library in some time, I would urge you to stop in and make sure your library card is up-to-date and that you know your 4 digit PIN number, which is needed to register for these new services. Once you have signed up for a library card, you can use it for an entire year before you need to visit your local library and renew your card.” Those from outside Hinds County can purchase a non-resident card for $25.00 a year or a family card for $50.00 a year. The easiest way that users can learn about, and take advantage, of all the services that the Jackson Hinds Library System has by visiting our website www.jhlibrary.org.

Jackson Hinds Library System is grateful for the support received from the City Council of Jackson, the Hinds County Board of Supervisors, and the Mississippi Library Commission.