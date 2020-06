MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Tropical Depression 3 has developed into Tropical Storms Cristobal as the system has become better organized since earlier this morning. This breaks the record for the earliest third storm in the Atlantic Basin. The previous record was Colin back in 2016.

The forecast calls for Cristobal to remain in or near the Bay of Campeche for the next couple of days. The storm will likely begin moving north by the end of the week.