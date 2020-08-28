Jackson-Hinds SWAT Team swearing-in ceremony

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, members of the Jackson-Hinds SWAT Team were sworn-in by Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance at the Jackson Police Training Academy.

The Jackson-Hinds SWAT team is composed of officers and deputies from Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Clinton Police Department and Byram Police Department.

The combined personnel train together and utilize necessary resources and logistics to respond to special threat situations throughout the Hinds County area.

