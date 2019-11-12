Cold weather shelters open in Jackson

Shelters in Jackson will open today and tomorrow for anyone who needs a place to stay and get off the streets in these freezing cold temperatures.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Shelters in Jackson will open today and tomorrow for anyone who needs a place to stay and get off the streets in these freezing cold temperatures.

The Opportunity Center day shelter, a ministry of Stewpot Community Services, will open for overnight shelter Tuesday, Wednesday and possibly Thursday as this week’s forecast are expected to fall below 35 degrees.

Anyone needing overnight shelter should arrive at the Opportunity Center at 4 p.m.

Stewpot’s other shelters, Matt’s House Emergency Shelter for Women and Children, and the Billy Brumfield Shelter for Men will also be open and accepting guests who need to get in out of the cold.





