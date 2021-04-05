Jackson homeowner reacts to U-Haul crashing into house after shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson homeowner is trying to figure out what to do next after a U-Haul crashed into his home after a deadly shooting Sunday night.

The home is located on Archer Avenue. The Jones family said they were in the process of remodeling their home, but there’s a lot of damage after the crash.

They said the area that the U-Haul crashed into was where their grandchildren would be sleeping. No one was at home when the crash happened.

The family hopes to clean up the damage as soon as possible.