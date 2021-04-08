Jackson immigrant rights group delivers petition to President Biden

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Nearly 700 factory workers and families were impacted in 2019 after three Mississippi chicken plants were raided by the Bureau of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Two years after the raids, Jackson’s Immigrant Alliance for Justice And Equality (IAJE) presented a petition to President Joe Biden’s labor department officials asking them to undo the harm brought by the Trump Administration.

Leaders with the alliance said during the two years, many have been deported and detained while others still work at the plants under threats of deportation.

During President Biden’s campaign, he pledged to take a much more moderate approach to border security and immigration rights. Lorena Lewis, the executive director of IAJE, said it’s time for the president and the vice president to step up.

“As a child of an immigrant for her to make sure that some of the promises that were made come to pass, we expect the administration to, and the vice president to support the work that we’re doing,” said Lewis.

After the meeting, one of the members marched over to Jackson’s Labor Department Office to hand over a copy of the letter to send to the president’s office in Washington.