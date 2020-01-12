Jackson Indie Music Week returns to the capital city

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Jackson Indie Music Week (JIMW) is making its comeback January 12-19, 2020, with a medley of music for its fifth consecutive year.

The highly-anticipated seven-day indie music festival brings a smorgasbord of over 50 acts, from around the U.S., to the capital city to share their inspired hearts through music and film. The event boasts upward of 10,000 attendees since its 2015 inaugural launch.

Creatives skilled in Alternative, Country, Blues, EDM, Folk, Hip-Hop, Pop, Rock and Independent Video or Film genres will showcase their talents at local venues such as Cathead Distillery, Hal & Mal’s, the Mississippi Museum of Art, CS’s, One Block East, Urban Foxes, Fenians Pub and Green Ghost Taco to name a few.

JIMW participants will be treated to an entertaining evening by a hodgepodge of artists, among them Alexander Fresco, King Drastic, The Start Up, Aisha RaQuel, Newscast, Ty Trehern, Cymba, Yung Jewelz, Brynn Corbello and Phantom Mile.

Also returning to JIMW is the Icon Awards, and this year’s honoree is blues legend Bobbie Rush.

Aside from concerts and showcases, JIMW also encompasses pop-up events, panels and parties all designed to increase the visibility of those in the indie music, film and video industry.

For more information on the week of events visit here.