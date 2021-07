JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A one-year-old has passed away after being shot Thursday evening in Jackson. The shooting happened on Coronet Place near Cummins Street just before 5:00 p.m.

Officer Sam Brown said a 14-year-old boy was tampering with a 22 caliber weapon, causing it to go off and hit the infant.

The one-year-old, Jordan Bradfield, died from his injuries at the hospital.