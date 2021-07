A one-year-old was shot on Coronet Place in Jackson on Thursday, July 8.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a one-year-old was shot.

According to Officer Sam Brown, the shooting happened on Coronet Place near Cummins Street just before 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 8.

Brown said while inside the residence, a 14 year old male was tampering with a 22 caliber weapon, causing it to discharge striking a one-year-old.

At last check, the infant was listed in critical condition. Police have not released any information on the suspect.