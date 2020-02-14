Jackson issues mandatory evacuation order for low-lying areas

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson issued a mandatory evacuation order for some low-lying areas due to flooding from the Pearl River. The river is expected to crest at 38 feet.

The following areas are under the evacuation order:

Any area near the Pearl River

Some areas in Northeast Jackson

Westbrook Road

S. West Street area

Hightower Community

River Road

Silas Brown Street

Any areas where structures flood when the Pearl River reaches 33 feet or higher

Click here for a list of streets that are expected to be affected when the river reaches 38 feet.

The City of Jackson declared a State of Emergency on Thursday. The evacuation will begin at noon on Friday, February 14, and is expected to be finished by noon on Saturday, February 15.

According to Jackson leaders, the order will be in effect for seven days from execution and will be reviewed every seven days until such local emergency and hazard is no longer in effect.

You can find more information about the flooding by clicking here.