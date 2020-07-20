Jackson issues water conservation advisory for all customers of Maddox Well System

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV)- The City of Jackson Water/Sewer Utilities Division has issued a water conservation advisory until further notice for all customers being served by the City of Jackson Maddox Well System.

The City’s well system is experiencing low flow, which has impeded its ability to produce sufficient reserve water for the system.

All customers are advised to conserve water at all levels of use until adequate pressure is restored to the water system.

Residents are asked to practice indoor and outdoor water conservation.

The city is asking residents to observe the following practices until the advisory is lifted:

• Only wash full loads of clothes

• Take showers instead of baths

• Take shorter showers than usual

• Use a broom or rake to clean off sidewalks and driveways instead of water

• Check the faucets and pipes for leaks and repair if leaking

• Do not wash cars

This conservation notice has been issued for the following areas:

• 39170

• 39209

• 39212

• 39272

Customers in the affected area are asked to continue to conserve water until further notice.

Residents will be notified when the advisory is lifted.

For more information, customers may call 601-960-2723 during business hours or 601-960-1778 (or 601-960- 1875) after 4:00 p.m. and on weekends.