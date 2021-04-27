Jackson leaders address drag racing, blight in city

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson leaders discussed possible solutions to address drag racing and noise complaints on Tuesday. Several neighbors voiced their concerns about loud noises in their neighborhoods.

Authorities also discussed Operation Slow Down in the city. The program is designed to reduce reckless driving, while officers patrol in unmarked cars.

Councilman Kenneth Stokes suggested looking at more jail time for misdemeanor crimes.

“If they do this in Rankin and Madison County, they’re going to jail,” he said. “If they do it here in Jackson, it’s like, hey we say okay. And I know these police officers because I’m talking to them.”

City and community leaders said they have been caught up in reckless driving. Authorities hope city leaders comes up with some sort of solution to combat reckless driving.