Jackson leaders announce absentee voting for the June 8 general election

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson Department of Municipal Clerk has announced absentee voting availability for the June 8 general election. According to the City of Jackson, the last day to vote by absentee ballot will be Saturday, June 5, 2021. To accommodate the absentee voting process, the Department of Municipal Clerk, located inside of City Hall, will be open:

Monday – Friday 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 29, 8:00 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Saturday, June 5, 8:00 a.m. – 12 p.m.

The Municipal General Election will be on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Voters will have a chance to vote between 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. on that day at their respective precincts.

Below are previously announced changes to precincts across the City of Jackson.

Temporary Change

Ward 1

Precinct #45 (St. Phillips Church) has temporarily moved to McLeod Elementary School, 1616 Sandalwood Place which is Precinct #36. Voting will be held inside the cafeteria.

Change for Municipal Elections Only

Ward 3

Precinct 12 (Bonner Institutional Church) located at 3032 Bishop Avenue

Precinct 50 (St. Luther Church) located at 1040 Banks Street

Permanent Changes

Ward 4

Precinct #24 (formally French Elementary School) voting will now be conducted at George Kurt’s Fieldhouse Gymnasium located at 125 Gymnasium Drive, Jackson, MS

Precinct #90 (formally Woodville Elementary School) voting will now be conducted at Christ Tabernacle Church located at 1201 Cooper Road

Ward 5

Precinct #89 (formerly located inside the Metrocenter Mall) voting will now be conducted at Greater Mount Bethel Church located at 4125 Robinson Road

Precinct #54 (Hardy Middle School) voting will be conducted at JPS Career Development Center located at 2703 1st Avenue

Ward 6

Precinct #96 (formerly Miracle Temple Evangelistic Church) 418 Lakeshore Drive voting will now be conducted at Fire Station #22 located at 1590 Lakeshore Drive

Precinct #94 (formerly located at Higher Ground Family Worship) 3520 Forest Hill Road voting will now be conducted at Willowood Community Center located at 229 Lake Cove Drive