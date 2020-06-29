Jackson leaders announce bridge repair work on County Line Road

1  of  2
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson leaders said a section of County Line Road will be closed from Monday, June 29, until Thursday, July 2, due to bridge repair work.

Crews will work on County Line Road between Livingston Road and Dogwood View Parkway.

Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route.

