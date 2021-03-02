Jackson leaders call for one-cent sales tax for water issues

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, the Jackson City Council approved a resolution that called for a one-cent sales tax in order to deal with the city’s water issues.

The decision comes after the city lost water pressure from February’s winter storms. Many neighbors are still without water in the city after two weeks. Crews have been working to restore pressure.

The one-cent sales tax would be on top of the current One Percent Sales Tax, which currently diverts funds to infrastructure repairs.

The new measure would have to be approved by the Mississippi Legislature. It would then go on the ballot to be voted on by Jackson neighbors.