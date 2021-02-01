Jackson leaders consider curfew to combat crime

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson is working to address issues with crime by trying to come up with solutions to combat youth involvement.

According to Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said the city is working to create outlets for teens to do something than use guns. They’re looking at creating a youth center. Leaders have also opened the application process for the Youth Employment Program.

The mayor said city leaders are also looking at the possibility of a curfew.

“We’re looking at a curfew potentially for 18 and under. Our city attorney’s office is looking at that, and we’re also looking at the issue of truancy. While young people may not be in a physical location like a school building, we know if you’re not sitting in front of a computer during school hours, you’re not in front of a computer learning virtually,” he stated.

Lumumba said the idea is not to lock children up. Instead, leaders want to engage them and set them on a more productive path.