Jackson leaders cut ribbon on newly improved Lynch Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba, along with Councilman Charles Tillman and other Jackson leaders, marked the completion of a multi-use path and road resurfacing project on John R. Lynch Street with a ceremonial ribbon cutting.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), leaders celebrated the opening of what will ultimately be the first section of the larger Little J Rail Trail connecting Jackson State University towards Buddy Butts Park and the western city limits. The Little J also connects an existing trail along Dr. Robert Smith Parkway north of Jackson State University to Downtown Jackson and ultimately though to the Museum Trail.

Funded in part by the Federal Highway Administration, MDOT and the City of Jackson, the $2.2 million multi-use path and road resurfacing project included mill and overlay work on Lynch Street from Robinson Road to U.S. Highway 80. The project also included a new 10-foot wide multi-use path between Yarbro Street and West Highland Drive built along the abandoned railroad for approximately a half mile.

“This Lynch Street section of the Little J Rail Trail is just a piece of the envisioned city-wide connected trail system that will create a safe space for people to enjoy recreational activities and a viable alternative transportation corridor,” said Lumumba. “Trails not only encourage healthy activity, they also have tremendous economic impact and encourage redevelopment and revitalization. We have seen it happen in Atlanta, Charlotte, and Memphis and we expect to see the same impact here in Jackson”

The next phase of the project will start at Jackson State University and continue west toward Highway 80 using the existing abandoned rail bed.

“This project has many benefits, from a smoother ride on Lynch Street to the new multi-use path that will improve the health and wellbeing of our citizens in Jackson,” said Commissioner Willie Simmons, Central Transportation District. “We are thrilled to be a part of these improvements that will positively impact the health of our citizens in more ways than one, and promote economic development throughout the community.”