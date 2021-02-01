Jackson leaders discuss crime concerns in city after 13 homicides in January

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, Jackson city leaders spoke out about the surge in homicides at the beginning of 2021. There were 13 homicides in January, and the capital city is on pace to shatter 2020’s record.

12 News attempted to speak to Chief James Davis, who was out last week, about the homicides, but we had no success. The City Council hasn’t had any luck in hearing from him either.

According to Councilman Aaron Banks (Ward 6), Davis has had no contact or updated with the City Council since the last law enforcement committee meeting.

Banks pointed to the lack of visibility on the streets as an issue, and he wants more communication between the police department, the public and the City Council.

In the past two years, the police department has lost 108 officers to retirement, job termination or officers transferring to other departments. The City Council plans to discuss crime during their Tuesday meeting.

Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said he still has confidence in Chief Davis. He also stated they are working to advance the department together.