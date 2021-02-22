Jackson leaders discuss efforts to restore water pressure

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba will provide an update on the city’s efforts to restore water pressure to customers. The news conference starts at 1:00 p.m. outside City Hall.

During the City Council meeting on Monday, Public Works Director Dr. Charles Williams said he expected the problem to be restored by the end of the week. He said water pressure should be increasing in North Jackson. Once the treatment plants reach 75 PSI, areas that are past downtown Jackson and in South and West Jackson should see a change.

Councilman Kenneth Stokes asked for tankers to be made available for neighbors in all wards so that people can bathe. Mayor Lumumba said the city made the tankers available, and they will look at providing tankers in more locations. The tanker located at Metrocenter Mall was expected to return on Monday, Feb. 22.

The mayor said the city made an agreement with the City of Clinton to fill a new tanker with 6,000 gallons of water. The location of this tanker will be determined soon. Lumumba said the areas furthest away from the plant with get priority when it comes to the placement of the tankers.

Councilman Ashby Foote said the city “needs a bigger boat” to assist neighbors. He asked for the city to reach out to FEMA, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) and the Mississippi National Guard to address the logistical shortfall. Leaders said the city has been in talks with MEMA about providing assistance.

Lumumba said he reached out to Governor Tate Reeves for assistance days ago, but he said the governor hasn’t responded. The council voted to declare state of local emergency due to the water issues.