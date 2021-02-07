Jackson leaders discuss illegal dumping in city

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – During a Jackson City Council meeting, leaders and the Solid Waste Division spoke about illegal dumping in the city. Solid Waste manager Lakesha Weathers said crews are working to pick up trash, but neighbors are not helping keep the roads clean.

“Unfortunately ,residents or outside residents by our assumption are coming back and dumping again. So it’s not a problem of picking it up,” stated Weathers.

She said the Solid Waste Division is facing issues, but they’re working to keep the city clean.

“We have dumpsters, but unfortunately, we don’t have operators right now. And we’re dealing with that internally.”

Hinds County crews have been assisting in the cleanup. Council members have organized projects to help and said the Solid Waste Division has been helpful.

“You’ve already come out ahead of our clean up and picked up all the tires and all the mattresses, making our clean up easier, and I just thank you for all of your support,” said Councilwoman Angelique Lee (Ward 2).

Leaders with the Solid Waste Division said they hope neighbors will support the division, as well as watch before they dump trash.

“We’re thinking about a program to educate the public about how not to get rid of debris and what their other options are for debris disposal, and think that’ll be more of a resolution than putting more trucks on the street,” said Weathers.

Council members are also expected to speak with the police department about ticketing people for illegal dumping.