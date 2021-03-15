Jackson leaders discuss improvements for police department

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, Jackson Police Chief James Davis requested funding from the City Council in order to make improvements at the department, but the City Council disagreed on how the improvements could be paid for.

There have been 26 homicides in the City of Jackson in 2021. Davis said 19 homicides have been solved. The department is also working to find a way to hire 52 officers.

Davis said once a new jail is built for the city, they can hold those with misdemeanors. The department also wants to increase the number of social workers out with officers. They want to put at least 25 cameras in each precinct.

According to the chief, the department is creating a database system to show hotspots of crime that are trending through the city.

Leaders said it would cost $10,300 just to equip any new officer individually with the right gear and weapon.