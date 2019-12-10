Jackson leaders discuss Operation Targeting Gun Violence

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson leaders met to discuss Operation Targeting Gun Violence. Jackson Police Chief James Davis announced the initiative after five people were killed in separate shootings in one week.

“We’ll have individuals assigned to the FBI, DEA, ATF, U.S. Marshal Service that will be employed here with the JPD. They’ll be working hands on with our investigators here on the streets,” said Chief Davis.

The special agents will help JPD serve high risk warrants and target high risk individuals. Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said more police visibility is a good thing.

“We understand the issue of crime isn’t exclusive to the issue of policing. When we look at the crimes that have taken place recently in Jackson, they have not been random. It’s difficult to police those crimes. The encouragement is maybe if we show more visibility it might discourage some of those actors,” explained Lumumba. “If you know there’s a conflict that has been ensuing, if you know there’s been tensions that have been escalating, then let’s try to interrupt that before it becomes a more dangerous circumstance.”

Councilman De’Keither Stamps weighed in with his views on the operation. He said his focus is on what has caused the crime, like the lack of jobs and economic development.

“When you lose 500 jobs from an area with no repair that leads to domestic issues, the fighting over money and the social issues. I don’t want to just talk about crime. I want to talk about what’s causing it. Jobs, economic development, lighting. It’s dark down on Highway 18. These are things we can work on to get fixed,” said Stamps.

Both Lumumba and Stamps agreed in investing more resources into Jackson until change is evident.