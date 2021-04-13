Jackson leaders discuss solutions to stop street racing in neighborhoods

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson City Council members spoke out about street racing and stunts happening around the city during a meeting on Tuesday.

Councilmembers said street racing is out of hand, and they will not let it continue. Recently, neighbors said they were concerned about driving at night due to the street racing. Some felt uncomfortable in their neighborhoods.

Councilman Ashby Foote said, “We’ve got to get that under control. We can’t surrender the streets to the drag racers with their latest act that keeps them separated from police. We’ve got to get that under control.”

“The suggestion I have is to have a place where you could have proper supervision with police officers to watch and make sure everyone is safe, but what you have now is lawlessness,” said Councilman Kenneth Stokes.

Stokes said he plans to put an item on the agenda to get money for speed bumps in neighborhoods.