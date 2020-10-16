Jackson leaders encourage neighbors to keep city litter-free

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Cleanup efforts took place on Friday along Raymond Road in Jackson.

Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba, City Council President Aaron Banks and representatives from the city’s solid waste division were among those who participated. The cleanup is part of Make a Difference Day.

Friday’s event aimed to address litter and illegal dumping in Jackson.

“We’re usually pretty proactive on responding to those things. The problem is that after we clean it up, people take the trash back there again. And so that’s why I said not only is it that we have a campaign that’s around picking the trash up, but we need to have a campaign about not dropping it down in the first place,” said Lumumba.

The mayor hopes the beautification efforts will encourage the younger generation to keep the City of Jackson trash-free.

LATEST STORIES: