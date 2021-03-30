Jackson leaders look for long term fix to prevent another water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The recent water crisis in the City of Jackson was the main topic at the City Council meeting on Tuesday. Leaders said they want to find solutions to prevent another crisis.

Public Works Director Dr. Charles Williams said at last check, there were 20 water main breaks and a few sewer breaks in the system. Crews are still looking at the operations at both water treatment plants in the city, while fixing the water main breaks.

The biggest fixes can’t happen with a big influx of money. Williams said he’s looking forward to relief money to help address the city’s water and sewer issues.

“If we can get this funding and get the investments, we will see increase quality of life and less complaints about the quality of the drinking water side of it and the sewer. It’s time for us to implement what we already have moving forward,” he stated.

The city requested $47 million in state money. According to Mississippi Today, only $3 million dollars is being earmarked for Jackson. The funds would go to the city’s oldest water treatment plant.

Lawmakers expect federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan to provide funds for a longer term water fix in Jackson.