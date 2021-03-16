Jackson leaders look for permanent solutions for ongoing water issues

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As people in Jackson wait for a four-week boil water alert to be lifted, city leaders met on Tuesday to discuss permanent solutions for the city’s water crisis.

Jackson City Councilmembers voted to amend a previous resolution asking for $60 million to $15 million. They also discussed using money to focus on water towers for areas below Highway 80.

“We asked for $60 million at the last meeting, because we wanted to add in transmission lines. So we took the money out that we’re asking for water towers. Byram needs a water tower, at least one. South Jackson needs at least two, and West Jackson needs at least one more water tower,” said Councilman De’Keither Stamps.

“Councilman Stamps feels very adamant about that particular type of work in those areas, and we will gladly accept that into consideration as we start looking at how we will utilize any of these possible funding opportunities that will come within the city,” stated Public Works Director Dr. Charles Williams.

On Tuesday, U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith introduced a federal bill for $47 million to address water problems in the City of Jackson. City councilmembers said they are willing to accept federal help to address water billing and meter issues.