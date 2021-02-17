Jackson leaders provide update on low water pressure in city

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Jackson said the extreme cold weather continues to impact the area.

Officials said they’re aware neighbors are experiencing low or no water pressure at this time, and crews are working to get it restored. The city’s water treatment plants are still experiencing an inability to maintain pressure in the distribution system. Until adequate system pressure is restored some areas will continue to experience low to no water pressure.

Leaders said the water system is trying to recover, but it will take time to get the storage tanks filled to improve pressure. If there is additional bad weather Wednesday night, it will impact the recovery time.

According to the city, the volume of phone calls coming in to report issues is overwhelming the system at this time. They ask for patience as crews work to stabilize pressure and to reserve calls for visible water leaks or urgent needs for assistance. The numbers are listed below:

601-960-1777

601-960-1781

601-960-1778

601-960-0379

601-960-1779

The City of Jackson Water/Sewer Utilities Division is still under a city-wide precautionary boil water advisory until further notice for all surface water connections. This notice does not include well water connections.

Neighbors are also asked to exercise extreme caution when going outside and to avoid travel.