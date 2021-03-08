95 percent of Jackson’s water pressure restored, says Public Works director

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, Jackson leaders provided an update on the city’s water crisis.

According to Public Works Director Dr. Charles Williams, some neighbors are still experiencing low water pressure after the winter storms in February. He anticipates there will be a full recovery by the end of the week, and the city-wide boil water alert could be lifted.

At this time, the water system is maintaining an PSI level of 85. Williams said water pressure has been restored to about 95 percent of the city’s customers.

Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said he plans to meet with Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann to discuss the water crisis in the city. Last week, the mayor sent a letter to Gov. Tate Reeves requesting emergency funding from the state and federal government following continued issues with the City of Jackson’s water distribution system.

Non-potable (flushing) water will be available from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Forest Hill High School on Monday. The school is located at 2607 Raymond Road.

Bottled water will be distributed while supplies last starting at 3:00 p.m. at Metrocenter Mall, located at 3645 Highway 80 West.