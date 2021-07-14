Jackson leaders react to Gov. Reeves public safety initiative

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – And to do so Governor Tate Reeves signed House Bill 974 and Senate Bill 27-88 to have the State Capitol Police and the Mississippi Highway Patrol help with stopping crime in the capital city.

Jackson is coming off a severely deadly month of June with 17 killings.

The Governor says this isn’t to supplement JPD, but to complement them.

Commissioner of The Mississippi department of Public Safety Sean Tindell says he feel this initiative will make not just the residents safer, but the whole state.

The Mississippi highway patrol will be operating saturations units along the I-55, I-20 and I-220 Corridor’s as well as state highways within the city. Capitol Police will be saturating its resources along the streets of the capital District.

Councilman Kenneth Stokes says he appreciates the efforts. He says “it’s a step in the right direction but I still think the national guard will be the ultimate decision made by the governor, but this is a step in the right direction.”

Reeves responded by saying we would call in the guards for instants in the event of riots, but they would be there to assist or highway patrol, capital police, JPD and other law-enforcement officers.”

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba expressing gratitude in a statement.

“We are pleased to see within the plan shared today that the state of Mississippi and the Mississippi Bureau of investigation is moving towards a transparency that we identified as an urgent need when the city of Jackson created the police identification task force. That said, the problem of crime is not going to be solve through policing alone. The State’s efforts to better streamline its law enforcement agencies and bolster communication in and around the Capitol City Complex and State highways is within its jurisdiction. The City and Jackson Police Department welcome the commitment to greater collaboration and support. However, we must also apply the same effort toward authoring solutions that address the root of the problem. The State has failed to provide adequate funding in this regard. In order to realize true impact, it is necessary to also stand up and bolster the social supports and community programs that lift up our communities by addressing issues of poverty, joblessness, mental health, gaps in education and opportunity and more.”