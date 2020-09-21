Jackson leaders: Siwell Road water well not producing water

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson announced they’re experiencing problems with the Siwell Road water well.

Leaders said the well is not producing water, and areas along Maddox Road, including the Highway 18 corridor, are experiencing low or no water pressure at this time.

The city said they’re working with a vendor to resolve the problem, but the issue could linger on into the day. If citizens within the area need water, contact the Office of Constituent Services at (601) 960-1084.

A boil water notice will be issued if pressure is not restored within a reasonable time.

