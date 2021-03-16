Jackson leaders to discuss water system, future plans during town hall event

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Greater Jackson Chamber Partnership and the City of Jackson will host a webinar to look at the city’s water and sewer system and future plans.

Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba and Public Works Director Dr. Charles Williams will be the featured guest speakers. The event will be moderated by restaurateur Jeff Good.

The virtual town hall will take place on Friday, March 13, at 3:00 p.m.

Click here to register for the zoom call. Attendance will be limited to the first 500 who sign up, and all callers will be muted upon entering the webinar. Questions can be submitted via chat submission.