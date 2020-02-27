Jackson leaders to hold pubic hearings on annual Action Plan

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will conduct public hearings and an application workshop regarding the development of its 2020-2024 Consolidated Plan and its 2020 One-Year Action Plan.
The public hearings will explain the purpose of the City’s Annual Action Plan. The hearings will be held at the following locations:
- March 3, 2020 7:00 p.m. at Bolden Moore Library/Westside, 1444 Wiggins Rd.
- March 10, 2020 6:00 p.m. at Grove Park Community Center, 4126 Parkway Ave.
- March 25, 2020 6:00 p.m. at Champion Gymnasium, 1355 Hattiesburg St.
- April 23, 2020 6:00 p.m. at Jackson Medical Mall, 350 W. Woodrow Wilson.
- May 11, 2020 6:00 p.m. at Warren Hood Building, 200 S. President St.
You can read more about the public hearings in the document below: