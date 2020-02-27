Jackson leaders to hold pubic hearings on annual Action Plan

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will conduct public hearings and an application workshop regarding the development of its 2020-2024 Consolidated Plan and its 2020 One-Year Action Plan.

The public hearings will explain the purpose of the City’s Annual Action Plan. The hearings will be held at the following locations:

March 3, 2020 7:00 p.m. at Bolden Moore Library/Westside, 1444 Wiggins Rd.

March 10, 2020 6:00 p.m. at Grove Park Community Center, 4126 Parkway Ave.

March 25, 2020 6:00 p.m. at Champion Gymnasium, 1355 Hattiesburg St.

April 23, 2020 6:00 p.m. at Jackson Medical Mall, 350 W. Woodrow Wilson.

May 11, 2020 6:00 p.m. at Warren Hood Building, 200 S. President St.

You can read more about the public hearings in the document below: