Jackson leaders urge neighbors to prepare for flash flooding

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With heavy rainfall in the forecast for Wednesday into Thursday, the City of Jackson is urging neighbors in low-lying areas to prepare for flash flooding before 4:00 p.m.

Neighbors who live in the following areas should prepare:

Lynch Creek

Town Creek

Purple Creek

Hanging Moss

Hemingway Circle

Camelot Apartments

Any area located near the Pearl River

If flash flooding occurs, drivers should use alternate routes to reach their destinations. Leaders said drivers should not remove barricades on the roadways. Neighbors are urged to not walk in the flood waters, which can carry debris that could be harmful.

Sandbags will be available to pick up only until Friday, February 14, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 4225 Michael Avalon Street.

All city officers will be closed and city services will be unavailable on Monday, February 17, in observance of Presidents’ Day. Neighbors will not be able to pick up sandbags on Monday, February 17.