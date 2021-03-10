Jackson lifts boil water notice for well water connections

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, the City of Jackson announced the boil water notice has been lifted for the city’s 16,000 well water connections. This primarily impacts neighbors in South Jackson and the City of Byram.

The precautionary boil water notice for the city’s 43,000 surface water connections is still in effect. Leaders are working to determine when surface water sampling will begin.

According to the city, setback at the plant on Sunday, March 7 delayed the sampling process, and the city is working with the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) to determine when sampling can begin.