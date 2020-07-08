Jackson man arrested for illegally possessing firearm while under indictment

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst announced a Jackson man has been charged with receipt of a firearm by a person under felony indictment.

In April 2018, T’Quarius Jones, 21, was arrested for allegedly killing another man in Jackson by shooting him over 20 times with an AR15-style rifle. Although initially detained, Jones was later released by Hinds County Circuit Judge Tomie Green on a $20,000 bond.

In May 2019, Jones was indicted by a Hinds County Grand Jury. He was charged with first degree murder. Jones was allowed to remain free on a $20,000 bond by Hinds County Circuit Judge Adrienne Wooten. Hurst said Judge Wooten also denied the local District Attorney’s request that the Defendant wear an ankle monitor.

On May 7, 2020, Jones was stopped by a Jackson police officer. The officer found a handgun in his vehicle. When asked about the weapon, Jones allegedly stated that the gun was his. Hurst said the firearm was purchased by Jones’ father on March 14, 2020. Federal law prohibits individuals from receiving firearms while under indictment.

The Hinds County District Attorney’s Office moved to revoke Jones’ bond on May 27, 2020. According to Hurst, Hinds County Circuit Judge Wooten denied the District Attorney’s Motion to Revoke Bond and allowed Jones to continue to remain free on $20,000 bond.

Jones is set to appear before Magistrate Judge F. Keith Ball at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8. He faces a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.

