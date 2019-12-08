Jackson man captured in Flowood for domestic violence incident

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV)- The Flowood Police Department arrested Jeremy Keishaun Green of Jackson after being notified of a domestic violence altercation that entered the City of Flowood from the City of Jackson.

Officers located Green and his girlfriend near the Backyard Burger in Flowood, where Green was taken into custody.

During the arrest, Flowood police recovered a 9mm handgun. Green has been charged with possession of firearm by convicted felon and aggravated assault.

He has been placed into the Rankin County Jail and will be arraigned on Tuesday, December 12.

Green’s arrest history revealed a previous felony conviction for Controlled Substance in or around 2009. He past charges also include Manslaughter, Aggravated Assault, and Felon in Possession of Firearm out of the City of Jackson in 2014.