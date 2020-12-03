Jackson man found guilty in death of Missouri woman in 2015 crime spree

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney Bubba Bramlett announced on Thursday that Zebulum James, 27, was convicted, after a jury trial, of the murder of Kristy Mitchell.

On November 19, 2015 Ridgeland Police Department was alerted to a shooting at the Logan’s Roadhouse on County Line Road. Upon arrival, they located Kristy Mitchell, 48, who was from Excelsior Springs, Missouri and staying at the Drury Inn on a business trip.

Investigators said Mitchell had been shot in her abdomen by James, who was driving a blue Mustang. Witnesses stated that the Mustang left the parking lot heading south towards Hinds County on I-55. Officers later received information, from the Jackson Police Department, that they were working multiple crime scenes involving a man driving a blue Mustang.

After a joint investigation, it was determined James had shot and killed a woman at a gas station in Hinds County, shot a JATRAN bus, shot into a house in Jackson, and shot and killed Mitchell all within an hour and half period. Suzanne Hogan also died during the crime spree.

James was arrested at his mother’s apartment in Jackson. Authorities also located the blue Mustang as well as the gun that was used in both murders.

James went to trial in Madison County Monday asserting an insanity defense. Multiple forensic psychiatrists evaluated James over an extended period of time and testified at trial that he was not insane at the time of the murder.

The jury unanimously found him to be guilty of the murder of Mitchell.

