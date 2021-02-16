Jackson man helps homeless people during cold snap

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Whether it’s a typical hot Mississippi summer day or a rare record breaking cold snap, homeless people in the metro have to endure it all.

Reggie Wiggins used to be homeless. Now with Mississippi Continuum of Care he’s helping bring food and shelter to those people on his own time in his own car.

“We’re finding people,” Wiggins said. “We have an organization that put up like 105 people in a motel and conversations with a v-a worker—helping them locate veterans.”

He said it’s not been easy on these roads, but that he is happy to do it, and that this is important to him because he’s been in those people’s shoes before.

“I’ve been there,” Wiggins said. “I understand. I can empathize and understand. I know exactly what people go through and how they feel.”

He works alongside organizations like the Stewpot and Shower Power, and his mission is simple:

“The goal is to try to end that phase of homelessness,” Wiggins said.