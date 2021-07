JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a third shooting that happened Monday morning.

The shooting happened in the 2300 block of Hickory Drive on Monday, July 5. The 37-year-old victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. At last check, he was listed in stable condition.

According to Officer Sam Brown, there’s no motive for the shooting at this time. Police are working to get information on the suspect.