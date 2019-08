The Jackson Police Department needs help finding a missing man.

Jonathan Nevell Jackson has been missing since July 31. He was last seen at a friend’s home in Clinton driving a red 2009 Ford F150; HP7357.

Jackson is described as a black male weighing 150 pounds and stands at 6’1″.

Anyone with information about this missing person should contact Detective Sharon Jordan of the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1210 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477.