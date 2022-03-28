MADISON, Miss. (WJTV)- A Jackson man found guilty of drug trafficking was sentenced in a Madison County courtroom on Monday, March 28

It was an emotional courtroom as dozens gathered to hear exactly how much time Carlos Dominique Allen would face behind cars. There were several Madison County Officers also present.

Earlier this year Allen was found guilty of selling Fentanyl, trafficking in Fentanyl, possession of Hydrocodone, and possession of Amphetamine.

Madison County Judge Dewey Arthur sentenced Allen to four counts of drug trafficking, where he will face 20 years on count one and 80 years for count two which will run consecutive with each other for a total of 100 years, Allen will also face 12 years each for counts three and four.

Allen was arrested in February after being found as the source of Austin Elliot’s overdose death. Police say they recovered more than 150 counterfeit pain pills that possibly contained Fentanyl.

Family members of Austin Elliot and Carols Allen were both present and each took the stand during prior to the sentencing.

Immediately following the sentencing, Madison and Rankin Counties District Attorney Bubba Bramlett held a press conference calling this case an example setting precedence for Madison County.

Bramlett also mentioned there were five other overdoes in Madison County in February 2022 and said he was unsure if they were related to Carlos Allen.