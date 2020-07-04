Jackson man shot in head, killed following argument

A close-up photo of police lights by night (Credit: Getty Images)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- A Jackson woman is in police custody for shooting a man in the head after an argument Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred near Northside Drive and Methodist Home Road in Jackson.

According to PIO Sam Brown, the victim, 39-year-old Marchase Smith, was shot once in the head by Felicia Williams after a verbal altercation.

Smith was transported to University Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Williams was later arrested and confessed to the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation.

