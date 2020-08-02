Jackson man shot, killed while washing vehicle on Northside Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are interviewing possible witnesses after a man died from multiple gunshot wounds Saturday afternoon.
According to Officer Sam Brown, 26-year-old Byron Jones was shot several times while washing his vehicle on Northside Drive near State Street.
He was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. No motive or suspect has been determined at this time.
If you have any information on this shooting, contact Jackson Police at 601-960-1278 or CrimeStoppers at 601-355 TIPS (8477).
This is a developing story.
